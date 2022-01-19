ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.86.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.