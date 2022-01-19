JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $106,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 160,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $86.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.65. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

