JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

