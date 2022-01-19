JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $$30.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

