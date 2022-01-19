Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aalberts in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AALBF stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

