Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €7.90 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.82 ($8.88).

FRA SHA traded down €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting €7.40 ($8.40). 481,791 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.23. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

