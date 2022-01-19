JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

JELD stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 771,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

