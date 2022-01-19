Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.50 ($41.48).

Shares of JEN stock traded down €0.44 ($0.50) on Wednesday, hitting €33.94 ($38.57). 90,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.27 and a 200 day moving average of €31.66. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($42.95).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

