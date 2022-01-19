Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from €16.50 to €18.00. The company traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

