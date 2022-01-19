Jetcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,482.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $350,617.32 and approximately $68,482.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

