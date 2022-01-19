Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Trading 11.2% Higher

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY)’s stock price traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.82. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JIXAY)

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

