John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDGJF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

