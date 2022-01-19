Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

