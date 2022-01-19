JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Price Target to 160.00

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 165.00 to 160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGHPF remained flat at $$36.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.