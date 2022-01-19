JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $175.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.72.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.47. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

