JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to “Overweight”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEGRO from 1,350.00 to 1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.