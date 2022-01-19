JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.00

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.69), with a volume of 81388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.49.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

