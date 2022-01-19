JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $573.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 573 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 578.52 ($7.89), with a volume of 33768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($8.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a current ratio of 103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £905.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 664.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 659.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

