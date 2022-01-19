JUST Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $360.34 million and approximately $182.55 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

