JustBet Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $296,509.02 and $546.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.70 or 0.07412526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00062790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.48 or 0.99758609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007603 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

