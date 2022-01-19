Kabouter Management LLC Acquires 148,363 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 26.8% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. 341,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,479,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

