Kabouter Management LLC Buys 16,820 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,161,520. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

