KARMA Market Cap Hits $43.35 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $43.35 million and $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

