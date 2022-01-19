Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Reaches $0.0795 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $850,607.10 and $209.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

