Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $671.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $671.12 million and approximately $96.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00010861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00198734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00413384 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,697,611 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.