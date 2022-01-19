Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:K traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.