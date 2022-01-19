Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 217,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

