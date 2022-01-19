Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.00) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.77 ($38.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.63. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.