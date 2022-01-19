Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.49. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.99.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

