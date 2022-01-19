KeyCorp Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underweight

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.
NYSE KBH opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.
In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
