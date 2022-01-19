KeyCorp Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underweight

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

NYSE KBH opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

