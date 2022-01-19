keyTango (TANGO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,589.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. keyTango has a market capitalization of $659,556.27 and approximately $20,589.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,173,968 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

