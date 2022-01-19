Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMB opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

