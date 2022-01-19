Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 16,242,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,736,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.