Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786,270. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

