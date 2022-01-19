Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

