Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 16,244,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,741,145. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.