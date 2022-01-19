King DAG Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,008.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 2% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $21,008.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

