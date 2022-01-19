King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 12,665 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

