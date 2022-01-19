King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 846 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 88,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

