Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Down 13.9%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s stock price fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $99.00. 8,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

