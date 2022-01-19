Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.77. 626,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,930,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 91,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 847.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

