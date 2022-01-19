Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €113.00 ($128.41) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €2.92 ($3.32) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €88.46 ($100.52). The company had a trading volume of 167,075 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.30. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.