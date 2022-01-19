Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock traded down €2.92 ($3.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €88.46 ($100.52). 167,075 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.