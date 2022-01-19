Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 81,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,675 shares.The stock last traded at $40.61 and had previously closed at $39.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

