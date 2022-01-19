KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 63,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,391. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

