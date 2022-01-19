KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report sales of $40.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.