Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.74 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $72.00 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,775,809,600 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,029,557 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

