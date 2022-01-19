Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $75.36 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $75.36 million and approximately $899,431.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.09 or 0.00709863 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00019072 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

