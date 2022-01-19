Klimatas (KTS) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,934.16 and $21.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

