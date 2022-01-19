Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNX opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

