Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande Buys 15,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,614 shares in the company, valued at C$1,404,709.46.

GUD traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. 493,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,425. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.28.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

